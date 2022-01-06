CCU reinstates COVID-19 indoor mask mandate for spring semester

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University has reinstated COVID-19 protocols and mitigation ahead of the Spring 2022 semester.

Spring semester classes start on Monday, and a few COVID protocols will once again be in place, according to the university.

Face masks will once again be required in all indoor spaces, university shuttles, minibuses and vans regardless of vaccination status.

The university strongly recommends students get tested for the virus prior to returning to campus. Free COVID-19 testing sites will also be available throughout the semester.

CCU has updated the quarantine and isolation policy to align with shortened quarantine period recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For more information, visit the quarantine and isolation section of the COVID-19 Operations website.

The mandate will be reviewed in 30 days, at which time the university will update its COVID-19 Operations website.