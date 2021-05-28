CCU renames residence hall after former university president

The newly-named David A. and Theresa M. DeCenzo Hall will be unveiled in fall 2021. (Source: Coastal Carolina University)

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The legacy of Coastal Carolina University’s second president will continue on through a residence hall.

The building, built four years ago, was formerly known as Teal Hall. It is now the David A. and Theresa M. DeCenzo Hall, according to a social media post from CCU on Friday.

The building will officially be unveiled in the fall.

DeCenzo was named the university’s president in 2007. He will officially retire on June 30.

CCU’s board of trustees named Michael Benson as its newest president in October. His term began Jan. 1.