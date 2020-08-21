CCU ROTC adapts recruitment techniques during pandemic

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program at Coastal Carolina University is changing the way it will recruit prospective cadets this fall.

Within the last two years the size of the program has doubled.

We went from about 35 to about 68-69 students,” said Andrew Bliss, CCU Senior Science Military Instructor.

But the pandemic is creating recruitment challenges.

“One of the weak points is local high schools,” said Bliss.

Bliss says scholarships and guaranteed jobs after graduation usually entice most recruits.

ROTC recruiting officers were able to visit high schools before the coronavirus impacted the Grand Strand, but may not be possible this fall.

Instead the program will create a virtual presentations and share with school counselors.

“It’s going to be a voice over PowerPoint slideshow presentation. So they get a little bit of it. It’s not going to be like sitting in classrooms,” said Bliss.

Recruiting officers have also taken on more work to train cadets locally.

Weekslong training at out-of-state camps were shortened and are now taking place within the state.

“We’ve compressed all that stuff down into a five day mini-camp that they just completed last week out at Fort Jackson,” said Bliss.

While the program is still somewhat new to campus, Bliss says the ROTC door is always open.

