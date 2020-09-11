CCU sees 61 new positive cases of COVID-19 on campus

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University reported 57 new student cases and four new employee cases of COVID-19 on campus.

In the week of Sept. 3 through Sept. 9, CCU has received positive tests for 57 students and four employees, according to data posted on their website.

The total number of positive cases so far on campus since June 8 is 183. The cumulative numbers reflect the combined totals of all University symptomatic testing results, regular surveillance testing results of student-athletes per NCAA guidelines, and positive test results reported by students and employees, according to the university.

CCU said on their website, they may not be aware of all tests taken by University employees or students.

