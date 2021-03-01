CCU shifts to Phase 2 of COVID-19 operations, allowing for face-to-face flexibility

CONWAY, SC – Effective today, Coastal Carolina University has transitioned to Phase 2 of the Coastal Comeback COVID-19 Operations Plan.

Phase 2 allows for greater flexibility in face-to-face experiences and gatherings; however, moderate prevention and mitigation measures remain in place to safeguard the University community.

There are no changes to the campus public health practices in Phase 2. We continue to maintain self-health checks and monitoring for the entire University community, workplace hygiene, face coverings, physical distancing, and sanitization standards.

The Coastal Comeback website provides details on what is allowed in Phase 2, including guidelines for events, housing, recreation, and visitors on campus.

This Coastal Comeback video story explains CCU’s transition to Phase 2 operations.