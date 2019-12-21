CCU to receive over $400,000 in federal aid

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The federal government announced Thursday it’s issuing grants for students and schools impacted by natural disasters.

Among the list of departments and schools getting help is Coastal Carolina University in Conway.

According to a press release from the Department of Education, Coastal Carolina is getting $426,241 in federal assistance.

The grant money is being distributed among students and schools in 13 states along with the Commonwealth of the North Mariana Islands, according to Thursday’s release.

The money is helping those impacted by Hurricane Florence and Michael along with other natural disasters.

Funds may be used for mental health and safety programs, replacing instructional materials lost during storms, additional transportation costs, salaries, debris removal and mold mitigation.

“We know that full recovery from natural disasters can be a long and difficult process for everyone involved,” U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said. “Through our various grant programs, we will continue to come alongside state and local leaders and assist in their efforts to rebuild, recover and allow the learning process to continue for students and educators who may still be dealing with the trauma of these difficult events.”

Grants amounts were decided based on impact data and recovery costs.