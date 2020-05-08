CCU to resume classes in-person classes for fall semester

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University will resume in-person classes for the fall semester.

In a letter to the students and parents, CCU President David DeCenzo says the university will welcome students, faculty and staff back to campus for the fall 2020 semester.

“The CCU community has overcome many challenges over the past few years, and that means we have gained extensive experience in using many teaching models. Our faculty, staff and administrators have been working to develop a plan that combines face-to-face instruction with digital reinforcement, allowing students to pursue a high-quality CCU education whether on campus, or from a distance.,” Pres. DeCenzo’s letter says. “We have surveyed our students, hosted faculty and staff town halls, elicited comments from families, and have assessed the state of our community. Our students have been emphatic in their preference to return to our campus, and they overwhelmingly view a return to campus as essential to their educational success. We cannot forget, however, those students for whom a return to campus is impossible; they deserve to continue their educations as well.”

“Fulfilling our educational mission will require resourcefulness and flexibility, but we will succeed. The process by which we will return to full operations is guided by our regard for public health and our determination to best serve our students, and we share this news so our students and families are clear – they can and should plan to come back to CCU this August,” Pres. DeCenzo continued. “We look forward to meeting our new students, and we are planning for a reunion with our continuing students. We will face further challenges in the coming months, but we will face them together, as Teal Nation. See you soon.”

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: