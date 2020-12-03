CCU warns of football ticket scam for game against BYU

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University issued a warning about a football ticket scam for the game Saturday against BYU.

University officials have been made aware of fake tickets and bar codes being solicited on Facebook and other social media platforms as real tickets, the university said.

The CCU Department of Public Safety is investigating and wants to remind fans to be aware of these scams.

The game is sold out and fans should also be cautious when purchasing tickets from third-party resale sites not affiliated with the university, CCU warned.

CCU was scheduled to play Liberty, but the game was cancelled due to COVID-19 precautions. The Chanticleers were able to schedule #8 BYU instead.

ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast Saturday from Conway. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU.