Chairman of the Pawleys Island Planning Commission reported missing; 84-years-old

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Deputies are searching for an 84-year-old man who is the chairperson for the Pawleys Island Planning Commission.

Jimmy McCants was last seen in Pawleys Island at about noon on Monday, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. He told his wife he was running some errands.

Deputies describe McCants as 6-feet 2-inches tall, 145 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

His silver Ford Explorer was found parked between the bridges on U.S. Highway 17 north of Georgetown around 6 p.m. Deputies are searching the area.

According to the Town of Pawleys Island website, McCants is chairman of the planning commission. He’s also been named Pawleys Island Citizen of the Year before, according to the South Strand News.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mr. McCants is being asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.