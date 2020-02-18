Changes to school bus routes in Socastee area due to flooding

SOCASTEE, SC AREA (WBTW) – Some school bus routes in the Socastee area will see changes Tuesday due to flooding.
Routes for Peachtree Landing, Ed Smith Avenue, Folly Road, Rosewood and Creekside Drive are included in the changes, Horry County Schools Socastee Area Bus Office says in a Facebook post.
Any questions or concerns should be directed to the bus office at 843-293-6941.
