Chapin Library to offer new ‘Messy Munchkins’ program

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Chapin Memorial Library in Myrtle Beach is offering a new program for young children.
The program is called ‘Messy Munchkins’ and is open to children 18-36 months old.
A book will be read aloud before participants will have the chance to explore sensory play stations.
The library’s website says people should expect to ‘dress for a mess and learn together!’
It’s set to happen on Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. Click here for more information.
