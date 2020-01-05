Breaking News Alert
Florence Airport officer dead following shooting; suspect apprehended

Chapin Library to offer new ‘Messy Munchkins’ program

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Chapin Memorial Library in Myrtle Beach is offering a new program for young children.

The program is called ‘Messy Munchkins’ and is open to children 18-36 months old.

A book will be read aloud before participants will have the chance to explore sensory play stations.

The library’s website says people should expect to ‘dress for a mess and learn together!’

It’s set to happen on Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story