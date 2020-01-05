Chapin Library to offer new ‘Messy Munchkins’ program

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Chapin Memorial Library in Myrtle Beach is offering a new program for young children.

The program is called ‘Messy Munchkins’ and is open to children 18-36 months old.

A book will be read aloud before participants will have the chance to explore sensory play stations.

The library’s website says people should expect to ‘dress for a mess and learn together!’

It’s set to happen on Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. Click here for more information.