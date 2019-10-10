Chapin Memorial Library offers homebound delivery service

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A homebound delivery service which launched in August bring library materials to a person’s front door.

Mobility limitations keep some of Chapin Memorial Library’s most valued readers away from the branch.

“We noticed a lot of our patrons that are regulars, it was becoming more infrequent that we were seeing them,” said director Jennifer Nassar.

A homebound delivery service was made to bring the library to them.

“This is directed right now towards anyone who has a mobility issue. They’re limited because of age, disability, illness,” said Nassar.

The service extends to some unincorporated areas of Horry County and will reach more people in need.

Those who qualify are asked to fill out a paper application that can be mailed.

Attached to the application is a survey that will help staff gather genres a reader is interested in.

“Once we have that then we set up a delivery date and we’ll gather the items. We’ll call a day or two ahead of time to confirm that date. We go out to their house and drop off the materials,” said Nassar.

Up to 20 books, audios books, DVDs, and magazines can be checked out at a time. Deliveries and pick-ups happen every four weeks.

“As public servants its very gratifying for us to be able to give something that improves quality of life for these people who are part of the service,” said Nassar.

If you or a loved one is interested in the delivery service an application can be filled out at Chapin Library located at 400 14th Avenue, or call (843) 918-1275 to make other arrangements.