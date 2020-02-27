Charges dropped against Loris man accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Charges have been dropped against a Loris man previously accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.

Charges against Johnny DeWayne Scott, 39, were dismissed Wednesday by the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, according to Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. The victim met with the prosecution and they determined there wasn’t enough evidence to pursue the case.

Scott was arrested in January after police said a 15-year-old girl returned to the group home with significant bruising on and around her neck area.

“I asked her what had occurred and she revealed she had been sexually assaulted after running away from home,” the officer wrote in a report.

She told police she was picked up by a man in Little River and was driven to an area where the assault happened. She said the assault happened at a “grave yard” near “Wayside Dr.” Police identified this as being in the Loris area.

LATEST HEADLINES: