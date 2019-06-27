Charges dropped for woman, still pending for man charged after baby arrived at Murrells Inlet hospital with fractured arm

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Charges were dropped for a woman and are still pending for a man charged after a baby arrived at a Murrells Inlet hospital with a fractured arm.

Jimmy Richardson, with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, said charges against Brooke Bailey were dropped and charges against Joseph Wayne Green are still pending.

Bailey and Green were arrested after a baby arrived at a Murrells Inlet hospital in January with what was reportedly confirmed as a spiral fracture to the baby’s upper left arm.

