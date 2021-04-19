Check your tickets! Someone bought a $300,000 lottery ticket in Myrtle Beach

COLUMBIA, SC (April 19, 2021) – Someone in Myrtle Beach won $300,000 on Saturday. The lucky Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was bought at the Vinayaka LLC at 2523 Forestbrook Rd. in Myrtle Beach.
The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Saturday for a prize of $300,000. The ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, to see the $100,000 top prize multiplied to $300,000.
Check your tickets. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $300,000 prize. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.
Palmetto Cash 5 – Saturday, April 17: 3 – 10 – 20 – 24 – 35 Power-Up: 3
More than 5,700 ticket holders will win prizes from $1 up to $300,000 in Saturday night’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing. More than 4,000 of these spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by three when claimed. The odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,606,214.
Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.