PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – The Midway Professional Firefighters Association along with their sponsors held their eight annual chili cook-off Sunday.
It began at 1 p.m. and will wrap up at 5 p.m. It’s being held at the Island Bar and Grill on Ocean Highway in Pawleys Island. All proceeds of the event will benefit local children through the South Carolina Make-A-Wish Foundation.
The event features over 20 local restaurants and individuals participating in the cook-off, along with a live band and bouncy house.
Tickets cost 10 dollars for adults and five dollars for children.
Latest Headlines
- 20-year-old charged with murder in shooting of Longs brothers: HCPD
- Chili cook-off being held in Pawleys Island for SC Make-A-Wish
- ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect still wanted in murder of retired Conway officer: HCPD
- SILVER ALERT: Lumberton police look for woman who may have dementia
- VIDEO: Homeowner says porch pirates swiped package from Little River home