Chili cook-off being held in Pawleys Island for SC Make-A-Wish

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – The Midway Professional Firefighters Association along with their sponsors held their eight annual chili cook-off Sunday.

Courtesy: Midway Fire Rescue

Courtesy: Midway Fire Rescue

Courtesy: Midway Fire Rescue

Courtesy: Midway Fire Rescue

It began at 1 p.m. and will wrap up at 5 p.m. It’s being held at the Island Bar and Grill on Ocean Highway in Pawleys Island. All proceeds of the event will benefit local children through the South Carolina Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The event features over 20 local restaurants and individuals participating in the cook-off, along with a live band and bouncy house.

Tickets cost 10 dollars for adults and five dollars for children.

Latest Headlines