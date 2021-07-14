Chlorine shortage impacts Myrtle Beach area pool service businesses

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A nationwide chlorine shortage is impacting local businesses and could impact some backyard plans.

“I’d say we’ve had a 30% increase in prices,” said Radar Bryant, operations manager at Graves Pools and Spas in Myrtle Beach.

An increase in wholesale prices is spilling over into Bryant’s retail store and pool services. Chlorine is a key ingredient that prevents algae and bacteria from growing.

The main manufacturing plant in Louisiana that supplied chlorine for swimming pools was destroyed in a fire last fall. “That plant got destroyed and they made over 60% of all the tablets and stick chlorine for North America,” he said.

Months later smaller plants are trying to meet the demand, but are falling short, which is raising prices. The shortage is also limiting the amount of chlorine customers can buy at his store. Bryant said the increase is expected to grow as a full recovery may not come until next year.

“Another issue in the shortage is not having a container to put it in,” Bryant said. He told News13 containers and necessary pool parts are also running low, one time forcing him to turn to Amazon to find parts.

It’s a challenge he said isn’t going to stop him from keeping his customers cool and safe this summer.