Christmas comes to Broadway at the Beach Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Broadway at the Beach held its fifth annual ‘A Very Broadway Christmas’ event Saturday.
The day featured holiday festivities including a Christmas parade, visits with Santa and more.
News13’s Hannah Rucker, Patsy Kelly and Elisia Alonso were there to join the holiday fun.
Guests will be able to enjoy face painting, character appearances, holiday stilt walking balloon artists, train rides, spin wheel of prizes and mail for the military until 4 p.m. Saturday.
The day is set to conclude with fireworks over Lake Broadway at 8 p.m.
