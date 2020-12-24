Myrtle Beach Community Kitchen gives out Christmas Eve meals, presents

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Community Kitchen received a record number of donations this Christmas.

Lisa D. Greene, the kitchen manager, said 80 donations were made in one day.

On Thursday, hot meals were provided for breakfast and lunch was catered by No Forks Given.

“Some don’t have family,” Greene said. “Some don’t have anyone even after they leave here to go to, so we make sure we give them the friendliest welcome.”

Volunteers smiled from behind masks and gave well wishes. Gift bags were handed out, as well. Bags included items like blankets and gloves to help people fight the cold, along with personal protective equipment to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This year Project Cheer partnered with the kitchen by gifting 200 bags of supplies.

About 40 people, including a traveling softball team, helped to make handmade Christmas cards that were included in the bags.

There’s already big plans for the future.

“We’re going to make this a part of the community,” said Marnie Kennedy, the organizer of Project Cheer. “Not just this year, but for years to come. We’ve got some ideas in the works on how we can bring in some money to make the bags better for next year.”

The City of Myrtle Beach has issued a code blue for the next several days and are encouraging people to seek shelter.

New Directions is accepting any person needing a place to stay until code blue is lifted.