Grand Strand Christmas tree farms see record-breaking sales over holiday weekend

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Following the busy Thanksgiving weekend, local Christmas tree farms are seeing record-breaking sales.

“Black Friday was record-breaking for us. We’ve never had a Black Friday that was that busy,” Lauren Booth, co-owner of Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm, said.

It’s a tradition for many and it’s happening earlier than expected this year. Hundreds of Christmas trees going fast. Some even sold out as Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm sees record-breaking sales over the holiday weekend.

“People want to get them early,” Booth said. “We opened basically on the 20th and we had a lot of people coming in that day and the following day. There’s been a lot of people come in the past week.”

She said word of Christmas tree shortages seemed to be the reason they’re seeing more families earlier than in years past. And since the popular Fraser fir doesn’t grow in South Carolina, fewer people sell it. This draws more customers to their farm.

“We were fortunate enough to get the same amount that we were able to get last year and about 150 more, but apparently I needed to get 500 more,” Booth said.

She said if they continue to see a rise in customers this early on, they could sell out sooner than expected and have to close early.

“We sold a lot of trees in the last two days, and I’m expecting this afternoon to be kind of busy as well,” Booth said. “[We’ll] probably be sold out by the end of next weekend, the end of next weekend. I think we’ll have to close early.”

She took to Facebook to let customers know that if you are looking for a taller eight- to nine-foot tree, they’re nearly sold out. She said for now they still have a good selection of six- to seven-foot ones to choose from.

