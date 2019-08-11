Church helps students prepare for new school year

GALIVANTS FERRY, SC (WBTW) – The first day of school is just around the corner for Horry County students, and Berea Baptist Church near Aynor is giving children the tools they need to have a successful school year.

For decades, Berea Baptist Church members have collected new school supplies to donate to students at all four Aynor-area schools. Then, they bless those supplies with the power of prayer.

“We have so many families who struggle to make ends meet, and just knowing that their children have a crayon or pencil or notebooks that have been blessed by others in the community; also knowing that those supplies are given without any strings attached, it’s a good feeling for those families knowing that they can provide for their children,” Jennifer Parker, church member and principal at Midland Elementary said.

Parker sees the impact the school supply donations have first-hand.

“The kids are very excited. Who doesn’t love a brand new pencil and fresh crayons, and you can just tell they’re very excited to have these items and to use them to learn,” Parker said.

“I know it’s an old adage, but it takes a village to raise a child, and if you have people who are supporting you on happy days, on sad days, on days where you can’t make ends meet, then you know you’re doing what’s right for your child.”