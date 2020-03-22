Church hosts drive-thru service during coronavirus outbreak

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Some places of worship look for ways to praise throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in North Myrtle Beach held two drive-thru church services on Sunday, where parishioners sat in the parking lot in their cars and turned on their radios to listen to the Reverend Canon Dr. Wilmot T. Merchant II.

The Rev. Merchant II says the drive-thru service not only allows people to worship while keeping a safe distance, but also receive the Communion.

“I thought to myself, if they just got up and came to church, that would make a big difference to them because this is something that’s a part of their experience, their spiritual journey, so I wanted to bring them out, even if they stay in their car,” The Rev. Merchant II said.

Parishioners followed along using paper bulletins they received before the service began. Some church members say the idea was a creative approach to worship.

“Even though we’re not together in the church, just being together in the parking lot, everyone in their car, there’s a good social distance, and yet we have that communal feeling that we like to get at church,” Henry Saunders, a church member said.

Church members received Communion from the Rev. Merchant II, who wore gloves, at the end of the service.