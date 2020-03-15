Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints suspends worship services globally due to coronavirus

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – To help combat the coronavirus outbreak, one church is changing the way it worships. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints suspended its services globally on Thursday. One local Conway congregation was impacted.

“I think it’s still surreal here in Horry County because we’re not hearing of a ton of cases being identified in this area, so life continues to go on, yet we’re taking these precautions, so I think people are trying to adjust to that,” Joe Jennings, the Conway Stake President said.​

This is the first time in decades the LDS Church has suspended in-person services.

Jennings says members are holding worship services inside their homes and going on ministering assignments to check in and help others.

According to Jennings, the LDS Church started encouraging its members to worship from home long before the coronavirus outbreak began.

“The idea is that most gospel learning happens at home and that the Church is here to support that, not to be the main facilitator of gospel learning, so this is an opportunity to utilize that and to really test it,” Jennings said.

Jennings encourages members to have a positive outlook and to use this time to spend with family.

“There’s always blessings to situations like this, and even though we’re not able to participate in our routines and our normal structure, there are other ways to grow and stretch ourselves and to minister as the Savior would minister if He were here on Earth today,” Jennings said.