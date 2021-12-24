Churches offering free meals to Horry County residents

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The annual Community Christmas Dinner is returning to Myrtle Beach for its 33rd year.

Free dinners are available to anyone, according to Ricky Zimmerman, a volunteer.

The event is pick-up and delivery only this year, according to Zimmerman. More than 14,000 meals are expected to be served.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Murrells Inlet, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Berlin Memorial United Methodist Church.

Donations can be made through Paypal, or through a check mailed to Community Christmas Dinner, 1441 Southwood Dr., Surfside Beach, S.C. 29575.

