GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Circle K is once again celebrating “Fuel Day” at its gas stations across the country on Thursday, the company said on its website.
The 40-cent discount will be available at participating stations across the country, the company said. The offer is valid Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. local time.
Here are the average gas prices per gallon in some South Carolina counties, according to AAA:
- Horry County: $3.21
- Florence County: $3.18
- Darlington County: $3.15
- Marlboro County: $3.10
- Dillon County: $3.18
- Marion County: $3.19
