GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Circle K is once again celebrating “Fuel Day” at its gas stations across the country on Thursday, the company said on its website.

The 40-cent discount will be available at participating stations across the country, the company said. The offer is valid Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. local time.

A map of Circle K locations along the Grand Strand (Courtesy: Circle K)

Here are the average gas prices per gallon in some South Carolina counties, according to AAA: