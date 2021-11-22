City leaders, businesses excited for opening of inaugural ‘Winter Wonderland at the Beach’ on Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The inaugural “Winter Wonderland at The Beach” opens at 4 p.m. on Friday at the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place in downtown Myrtle Beach.

The monthlong festival centers around a walk-through light show and features an outdoor 3,500-square-foot ice rink.

The festival is the first of its kind in the city of Myrtle Beach.

“I think this experience actually accentuates some of the other events in the area,” Mayor Brenda Bethune said. “I think that when we look at the events that are in the area, Brookgreen Gardens’ Nights of a Thousand Candles, this just gives people one more thing to do during the holidays.”

Bethune said she expects the festival to draw out-of-town visitors and locals alike to the city’s downtown area, benefitting local businesses.

“This is a gift that we can give our residents, something fun to do during the holidays,” she said. “But it’s also great for our business community and for our visitors.”

Bethune said the city plans to work each year to make “Winter Wonderland at The Beach” bigger and bigger every year.

“This is our starter year,” Bethune said. “We are excited about it, but it’s something that we want to help increase and grow each year to give people something new to come see.”

Victor Shamah owns Duffy’s and The Bowery across the street from the site of the festival. He said he’s been pushing for a winter attraction in Myrtle Beach for years.

“Oh, I’m pretty excited about it because, like I said before, it’s the shoulder season and we try anything here to increase business here in the downtown area,” Shamah said.

Shamah hopes the festival becomes a long-term success.

“With the right sponsorship, and the right people, and the right activity here, this neighborhood will grow into and be a year-round neighborhood,” Shamah said.

Information on hours and pricing is here. The city of Myrtle Beach is looking for volunteers, who can apply here.