CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Crews are working to repair a water main break in Conway, city officials say.
The break is on a main transmission line on Highway 701 North near Speedway, according to city spokesperson Taylor Newell.
The problem, she says, has been isolated and crews are working to restore water pressure as quickly as possible. The city first announced it was aware of water service issues earlier this morning.
Count on News13 to bring you updates.
- Clouds and showers to finish the weekend
- Crews work on water main break in Conway
- Clemson wins thrilling playoff game, 29-23 over Ohio State, advances to championship
- BREAKING: Shooting leaves one person dead at the LSU AG Center
- Hughes scores 19 as Syracuse tops Niagara 71-57