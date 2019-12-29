Crews work on water main break in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Crews are working to repair a water main break in Conway, city officials say.

The break is on a main transmission line on Highway 701 North near Speedway, according to city spokesperson Taylor Newell.

The problem, she says, has been isolated and crews are working to restore water pressure as quickly as possible. The city first announced it was aware of water service issues earlier this morning.

