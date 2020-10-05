City of Conway extends mask ordinance

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Conway voted unanimously Monday to extend its mask ordinance.

The ordinance was set to expire Tuesday but now will run through Nov. 3 at 9 a.m.

The ordinance requires all retail and restaurant businesses require the use of face coverings/masks by employees and patrons.

