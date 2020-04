CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Conway issued an outdoor burn ban due to weather conditions.

The ban will go into effect at 11:00 p.m., according to city officials. The ban is due to “extreme fire danger as a result of low humidity and high winds.”

All outdoor burning is prohibited.

For more information on the status of the burn ban, contact the Conway Fire Department at 843-248-1720.