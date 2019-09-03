City of Conway moves to OPCON level 1 head of Dorian’s possible impacts

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The City of Conway has moved to OPCON level 1 ahead of possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian, according to Taylor Newell, with the city.

The city’s Emergency Operations Center is now activated with limited staffing, Newell said. Full operations will begin Wednesday night and last through the storm.

The city says residents should do the following to prepare for possible impacts from Dorian:

Surveying your property to mitigate potential flooding, such as making sure storm drains and gutters are clear of debris.

Having family hurricane plans in place.

Ensuring family emergency/hurricane kits are ready; including items like water, batteries, flashlights, etc.

Continually monitoring reputable weather information sources such as local media or the National Hurricane Center for the most up to date hurricane information.

Keeping vehicles fueled up and serviced.

Being sure that you Know Your Zone! Go to Horry County’s website here to find your zone.

Knowing where you will evacuate if needed.

Making plans for pets.

Horry County began operating at OPCON 1 and the county’s EOC has been open since Monday.

Gerogetown County also starting operating at OPCON 1 on Monday.

Florence County began operating at OPCON 2 on Monday.

