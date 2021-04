CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Conway council voted Monday to let the mask ordinance expire along with the state of emergency.

Three council members, including Mayor Bellamy, were not in favor of letting the ordinance expire.

Both the mask ordinance and state of emergency will expire at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Private businesses may still require customers to wear masks.

The state of emergency was extended in February.