City of Conway unanimously passes extension of mask ordinance

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Conway voted unanimously Monday to extend its mask ordinance until Sept. 9.

The ordinance was originally passed July 6 and was set to expire Tuesday.

Face coverings are not required in the following circumstances:

  • In personal vehicles
  • When person is alone in enclosed spaces, during outdoor physical activity, provided the person maintains six feet from others
  • Person is alone with only other household members
  • Drinking, eating, or smoking
  • When face covering causes or aggravates a health condition
  • When wearing a face covering would prevent to receipt of personal services
  • When a person is 8 years of age or younger

Anyone who fails to comply with paragraph one of the ordinance (can be read in full below) can be fined up to $25. Anyone who fails to comply with paragraph two of the ordinance can be fined up to $100, with each continuing day counting as a separate violation. Repeated violations from a person who “owns, manages, operates, or otherwise controls a business” can have occupancy permits or business licenses revoked or suspended.

