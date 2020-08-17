City of Conway unanimously passes extension of mask ordinance

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Conway voted unanimously Monday to extend its mask ordinance until Sept. 9.
The ordinance was originally passed July 6 and was set to expire Tuesday.
Face coverings are not required in the following circumstances:
- In personal vehicles
- When person is alone in enclosed spaces, during outdoor physical activity, provided the person maintains six feet from others
- Person is alone with only other household members
- Drinking, eating, or smoking
- When face covering causes or aggravates a health condition
- When wearing a face covering would prevent to receipt of personal services
- When a person is 8 years of age or younger
Anyone who fails to comply with paragraph one of the ordinance (can be read in full below) can be fined up to $25. Anyone who fails to comply with paragraph two of the ordinance can be fined up to $100, with each continuing day counting as a separate violation. Repeated violations from a person who “owns, manages, operates, or otherwise controls a business” can have occupancy permits or business licenses revoked or suspended.