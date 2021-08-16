City of Conway votes to require masks inside city buildings, except rec center

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Conway voted Monday night to require masks inside of city buildings, except for the recreation center.

The motion passed in a 4-2 vote. Masks will have to be worn in any city building, but not inside of the city’s recreation center. Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy also voted in favor of the motion.

New, daily case counts continued to remain above 2,500 cases, as of information DHEC reported Monday, which is based on data it received Saturday. South Carolina had 2,541 new, confirmed cases, 636 probable ones, 17 confirmed deaths and two probable COVID-19-caused deaths.