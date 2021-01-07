City of Myrtle Beach approves contract for new city manager

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach approved a contract Thursday for the new city manager who will replace John Pedersen — who retired Thursday.

Jonathan Fox Simons, Jr. was selected as the new city manager and his contract was approved, according to city Public Information Director Mark Kruea.

Simons was given a one-year contract that will renew each year unless either party submits a notice of termination, effective Thursday.

Simons will be paid a salary of $206,000/year with 10% of the salary being contributed to a 401k, according to the employment contract. Simons will also receive a monthly automobile allowance of $850.

The city also agreed to budget and pay for professional dues, continuing education requirements, and anything else related to Simons’ performance, according to the employment contract. The city will also budget and pay for travel, registration, and expenses for any conferences throughout the year.

View the full contract below: