City of Myrtle Beach approves zoning for Arts and Innovation District in downtown Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The city of Myrtle Beach is one step closer to revitalizing downtown after passing second reading of the Arts and Innovation district zoning ordinance on Tuesday.

“The idea here is to make it much more of a destination for our residents to enjoy the arts and enjoy a much more diverse sort of experience,” Myrtle Beach city manager, John Pedersen said.

The Arts and Innovation district is located in the area formally known as the Superblock in downtown Myrtle Beach. The district is a small part of the Downtown Redevelopment Corporation’s Master Plan, which is aimed to help revitalize the area.

The city has hired an architect to create a design plan, an engineer to work on utilities and the Department of Transportation to help with traffic for the entire Master Plan. Meanwhile, the Downtown Redevelopment Corporation works to implement the Master Plan, hopefully with help from nearby business owners.

“We want to attract good, authentic businesses and create a place where people want to go. It takes a lot of time, and certainly the downtown area along the boardwalk is where people want to go, and working together with those business owners and property owners to continue to make it better is something to think about,” Lauren Clever, executive director of the DRC said.

Now that the area is officially rezoned to the Arts and Innovation district, Pedersen says the few businesses that are already established there can look forward to what’s next.

“From my perspective it means that they now know what the future of that area is, and that we’re really moving forward with trying to get more people in there,” Pedersen said.