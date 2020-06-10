City of Myrtle Beach cancels Wednesday night fireworks at oceanfront

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach Government is cancelling the weekly fireworks show due to an extremely tight budget and social distancing concerns.

This cancellation also includes the Fourth of July fireworks show.

This will save the city approximately $125,000 which is what the Second Avenue Pier fireworks show normally costs to produce.

The City of Myrtle Beach hopes to bring back the fireworks show for the summer of 2021.

