City of Myrtle Beach closing dog parks, tennis courts, issues order for home deliveries

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach is closing two dog parks and tennis courts in response to Gov. McMaster’s “work or home” order.

Also, the city issued an order regarding home deliveries. Employees engaged in any form of delivery service are required to wear a mask, or similar protective device, and use hand sanitizer before presenting any item for delivery to a home or business in the City of Myrtle Beach

The city will close the two off-leash Barc Parcs, the Tennis Center and other tennis courts and the Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. Fenced playgrounds already are closed. Play equipment at unfenced playgrounds will be blocked or otherwise secured to prevent use and potential transmission of the coronavirus by contact.

Here’s a list of park and recreation facilities that are or will be affected:

· Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium and Ned Donkle Complex gates will be closed.

· Both off-leash dog parks will be closed.

· Grand Park parking lots and picnic shelters will be barricaded. The hockey rink will be locked.

· The walking path along the lake will remain open for walking, jogging and biking. Safe social distancing should be practiced. However, the fitness equipment along the walking trail will be barricaded.

· The cabana section fitness trail equipment has been barricaded.

· The tennis/pickle ball courts at Midway Park and the Tennis Center near Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium will be closed.

· The picnic shelter at the Mountain Bike and Skills Park will be closed.

· Parking spaces and amenities (shelters, playgrounds, etc.) in the 43 remaining neighborhood parks will be barricaded.

Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen on Monday issued two new executive orders regarding home deliveries and public conveyances.

A) Home Deliveries – Employees engaged in any form of delivery service shall be required to wear a mask (or similar protective device) and use hand sanitizer before presenting any item for delivery to any home or business in the City of Myrtle Beach.

B) Public Conveyances

1. If possible, there should be a distance of six feet between the driver of any public conveyance (including busses, taxis, Uber, and Lyft services) and their passengers.

2. If the size of the vehicle cannot accommodate a six-foot separation, then the driver shall instruct the passengers to sit as far away from the driver as possible. In such conveyances, the driver must wear a protective facemask or similar device for the protection of both the driver and the passengers.

3. Any driver handling the luggage or other personal possessions of a passenger should use hand sanitizer before handling the luggage or other personal possessions of a passenger in such public conveyances.