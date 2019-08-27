City of Myrtle Beach discusses new solid waste transfer station to handle trash caused by population growth

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The city of Myrtle Beach is looking to build a new solid waste transfer station to keep up with population growth and the trash it produces.

On Tuesday, city council passed first reading to add a new solid waste transfer station construction project to its Capital Improvement Plan.

The current transfer station has not been expanded since 1977, when it handled around 8,000 tons per year. Now, the city handles around 35,000 tons per year, thanks to the tremendous growth Myrtle Beach has seen over the years.

The size limitations of the current transfer station have begun to affect solid waste operations, according to city officials.

The city says a new transfer station would speed up the yard and bulk waste collection process and would reduce wait times at the station.

Myrtle Beach officials say the new transfer station is a priority so residents can have a good quality of life.

“We do weekly pick up of municipal solid waste, household garbage, recycling, yard waste, bulky junk from our residential customers, and as we added more homes or families, that number has grown, so we’re handling a lot more than we used to 20, 30 years ago, 40 years ago when that transfer station was built. We need a new transfer station to handle the current demand and the future demand because we will grow, although maybe not at quite this pace,” Mark Kruea, city spokesperson said.

The project would cost around $3.5 million and is projected to be complete by the end of Fiscal Year 2021-22.