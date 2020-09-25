City of Myrtle Beach expected to extend mask requirement

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — City of Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer Mark Kruea expects the mask requirement in Myrtle Beach to be extended.

The ordinance is currently set to expire after Sept. 30. It was extended by City Manager John Pederson on Sept. 3.

Under the executive order, masks must be worn at retail and food service establishments, in public spaces at overnight accommodations, and other enclosed spaces.

There are exemptions to the requirement, such as when on the beach, when doing physical activity, where social distancing can be followed, in a car, while eating or drinking, in a private office, and underlying medical conditions.

Anyone violating the order can be fined up to $100.