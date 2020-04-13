City of Myrtle Beach extends COVID-19 emergency order to May 15

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach extended the COVID-19 emergency order for another 30 days, extending it to May 15.
The order can be lifted early if conditions approve, the city said. The full temporary order can be found here.
This order extends the original order that was issued on March 26. The same restrictions apply.
