City of Myrtle Beach extends emergency declaration

The City of Myrtle Beach extended its emergency declaration Thursday.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune has extended the city’s Emergency Declaration due to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases locally and statewide.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has declared Horry County a hot spot. They say there’s a continued need for social distancing and other health and safety measures to prevent further spread of the illness.

City of Myrtle Beach Public Information Director Mark Kruea said the extension does not close any businesses or place new restrictions on travel.

The new emergency declaration is in effect until further notice.