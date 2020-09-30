City of Myrtle Beach extends mask requirement through Oct. 30

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The executive order to wear masks in public places in Myrtle Beach was extended through Oct. 30.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune on Wednesday extended the emergency declaration for the coronavirus and city Manager John Pedersen extended the executive order, which requires masks at retail and foodservice establishments, as well as in public spaces at overnight accommodations and other enclosed spaces.

Customers must wear a mask in enclosed areas of retail stores, grocery stores, pharmacies, personal care businesses, professional services, gyms and fitness centers, among other locations. Retail, restaurant and accommodation staff also must wear masks whenever they are in public areas or working with the public.

Anyone violating the order can be fined up to $100.

Exemptions from the mask requirement include when on the beach, when walking, when doing physical activity, in a car, in an unenclosed area – when social distancing can be accomplished – while actually eating in a restaurant, when working in a private office, within the same household as other family members or when an underlying medical condition precludes wearing a mask.

The Emergency Declaration can be extended or rescinded, as needed.