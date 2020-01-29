City of Myrtle Beach files new motions in hospitality tax dispute

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach has filed new motions in the hospitality tax dispute with Horry County.

Two motions were filed Tuesday, according to Mark Kruea, spokesperson for the City of Myrtle Beach. One motion is to lift the stay that has been in place since July and the other motion is to amend the city’s complaints.

The city’s motion to amend their complaints can be read at the links below:

On Monday, the mediator in the ongoing hospitality fee battle between Myrtle Beach and Horry County declared an impasse and city officials said they were ready to “vigorously prosecute.”

A statement released by the city on Monday said an agreement was approved by Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Atlantic Beach and Aynor that would have funded both I-73 and SC 22 improvements, but Horry County “is unwilling to settle.”

But, Horry County officials fired back on Monday saying the county disagrees with many of the city’s assertions and stands willing to settle. Read more about what the county had to say here.

