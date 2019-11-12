City of Myrtle Beach looks to increase opportunities for workforce housing developements

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The city of Myrtle Beach voted on Tuesday to change zoning codes to allow upper-story residential uses in the highway commercial zone in an effort to create more workforce housing.

The areas affected would predominately be located along Highway 501 and Highway 17 bypass.

One of city council’s goals is create more workforce housing options for people who make between $30,000 to $60,000 a year. Myrtle Beach officials say having more options for affordable housing will benefit people who work in the city.

“This helps them by creating housing that’s obtainable to them. Residents really shouldn’t spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing and right now it’s been between 50 and 60 sometimes, so it’s really starting to get out of reach for some people, and we want to make sure they can live in an area close to where they work,” Amber Campbell, research development analyst for the city of Myrtle Beach said.

Campbell adds that creating more workforce housing would also help shorten people’s commutes to work, which in turn would reduce traffic on the roads, ultimately benefitting all drivers and preserving the city’s infrastructure.

Campbell says the amendment gives developers more flexibility in where they can build workforce housing.

City council must approve one additional reading of the zoning change before it becomes official.