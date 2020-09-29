City of Myrtle Beach offers early retirement plans to some employees due to smaller budget

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach offered an early retirement plan for some employees to cut back on costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, city Public Information Officer Mark Kruea said.

The retirement package offered employees close to retirement either by age or years of service one-fourth of the amount of their salaries as a contribution towards the necessary retirement system and extended medical coverage through December, Kruea said.

The employees would retire by Sept. 30 or an agreed upon date, and those positions will be kept vacant until July 1, 2021, which would result in a six months’ savings on salary, Kruea said.

“Obviously, the new budget year began July 1 with a much tighter (and smaller by $7.8 million) budget than for the last fiscal year,” Kruea said. “Just as businesses were affected by the COVID-19 economy, so were governments.”

Kruea said about 35 staff members took advantage of the early retirement, but the savings didn’t “fully achieve the target,” which was north of $1 million. Kruea said they then looked at a group of 10 employees who were retired but rehired, and they were offered the same early retirement package, but it was not voluntary.

“We regret the necessity for both of these programs, as we have outstanding staff members who provide a high level of service to the public, but the economic realities could not be ignored,” Kruea said.

Kruea said to offer the early retirement for those near retirement or the retired/rehired group was the most beneficial to them.

“Staff members who are not near enough to retirement would not have benefited to the same degree,” Kruea said. “Also, those positions generally resulted in greater savings to the city this fiscal year, even with the separation package.”

Kruea said the budget still remains tight and further cost-cutting measures will be needed, but nothing is planned at the moment.