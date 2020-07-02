City of Myrtle Beach postpones fireworks until New Year’s Eve

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach is postponing its Fourth of July fireworks in light of the increased spread of COVID-19 in recent weeks.

“We need to do all we can at the moment to encourage social distancing,” said Mark Kruea, Public Information Director with the city. “Rather than risk that people might gather too closely to watch the fireworks show on Saturday night, we are postponing the show until December 31, when we can celebrate the New Year with a bang.

As a reminder, the sale, use or possession of fireworks by individuals is illegal in the City of Myrtle Beach.

A violation is a misdemeanor, subject to a fine of up to $500 and/or 30 days upon conviction. Please celebrate the Fourth of July with respect for all.

﻿”We thank the sponsors who stepped forward to make the show possible, McDonald’s and Budweiser,” Kruea said. “Their continued support for this decision is appreciated. ”