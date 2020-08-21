City of Myrtle Beach posts job opening for City Manager after current manager announced retirement

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach posted a job opening Friday for City Manager after current City Manager, John Pedersen announced his retirement earlier this year.

Applications will be accepted until Sept. 15, according to the city. The City Manager serves as the City’s CEO and head of the administrative branch of City government.

The city said the city manager is responsible for implementing policies of the City County, directing business and administrative procedures, and appointing departmental officials and other employees.

The minimum qualifications are a bachelor’s degree in public administration or related field and successful experience “at either the CEO or full assistant CEO level gained in a local government with characteristics similar to Myrtle Beach.” A master’s degree is preferred.

The full job posting can be found here. More information about how to apply can be found in the City of Myrtle Beach’s Facebook post below.

