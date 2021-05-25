City of Myrtle Beach proclaims June 2021 Pride month

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach proclaimed June 2021 Pride month.

The proclamation was signed by Mayor Brenda Bethune during Tuesday’s council meeting. The proclamation wants people to “recognize, celebrate and accept the ongoing efforts and contributions of the LGBTQ+ community by building a culture of inclusiveness and acceptance.”

“The City of Myrtle Beach recognizes the importance of supporting the LGBTQ+ community and is dedicated to ensuring that everyone is empowered to live their life freely and achieve their greatest potential,” the proclamation says.

The city said it is committed to ensuring all residents and visitors are protected from discrimination.