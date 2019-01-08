City of Myrtle Beach puts temporary ban on incoming smoke and vape shops

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach approved an ordinance that temporarily forbids any new smoke and vape shops from opening in the city in order to conduct a study to determine what restrictions they could place on these businesses in the future.

“Vape shops are relatively new and some people see them as possibly having a negative externality associated with them, and there’s just a little bit of an unknown quantity, and what we’re seeing is they’re starting to really pop up in a lot of places,” Carol Coleman, Director of the city’s Planning Commission said.

The ban on new shops that exclusively sell smoke and vape products will only last one year. During that time, the city’s Planning Commission will conduct a study to decide if there should be any regulations on the location of these businesses.

“Should there be hours of operation? Should there be separation requirements? Since they’re still relatively new in terms that we see them, do we need to look at them differently,” Coleman said.

City Manager, John Pedersen says the idea for the study on smoke and vape shops came after Myrtle Beach passed its CBD overlay district, which bans the sale of similar products on parts of Ocean Blvd.

“I think there was concern that with the ban in the overlay district, there would be a surge of vape shops moving to other locations, before that actually happened, it’s happened a little bit already, but before it got worse, I think council said let’s pause here and take a look at what we’ve got,” Pedersen said.

The smoke and vape shops that are already in business in Myrtle Beach do not have to close down as a result of the passing of this ordinance. However, if the city decides to establish certain regulations on these businesses after the study, the shops would have to make any required changes within a year.

The ordinance went into effect Tuesday because the city passed it with pending ordinance, but it still needs to pass second reading to meet state law.

To read the new ordinance, click here.