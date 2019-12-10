City of Myrtle Beach receives $1 million to help with stormwater drainage

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The city of Myrtle Beach received $1 million from the state to make stormwater drainage improvements to ultimately enhance the ocean water quality at the beach.

City leaders say the $1 million could be used to build a header pipe at the 25th Ave. South ocean outfall, which would run parallel to the beach instead of into the ocean. The funding could also be used to design a new ocean outfall 24th Ave. North.

According to city leaders, most of the stormwater flooding issues have been addressed in Myrtle Beach. The money would go toward improving the stormwater drainage system which currently drains into the ocean.

“What we also have are quality issues, and that is an effort to try to improve the quality of the stormwater that flows into the ocean and the Intracoastal, and with respect to that, that’s where the ocean outfalls that we talked about today come into play,” John Pedersen, Myrtle Beach city manager said.

The funding was included in the state’s budget, and requires a partnership between the city of Myrtle Beach and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The city is already in the process of designing the header pipe for the 25th Ave. South ocean outfall.